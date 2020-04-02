Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord launches via Steam Early access

The highly anticipated launch of Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is off to a great start, reaching over 145,000 concurrent players, and taking just 100 minutes to reach 100,000. “+1250 reviews on Steam, 88% of them positive, in just 3 hours”, say its developers.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is the eagerly awaited sequel to the acclaimed medieval combat simulator and role-playing game Mount & Blade: Warband. Set 200 years before, it expands both the detailed fighting system and the world of Calradia. Bombard mountain fastnesses with siege engines, establish secret criminal empires in the back alleys of cities, or charge into the thick of chaotic battles in your quest for power.

“The horns sound, the ravens gather. An empire is torn by civil war. Beyond its borders, new kingdoms rise. Gird on your sword, don your armour, summon your followers and ride forth to win glory on the battlefields of Calradia. Establish your hegemony and create a new world out of the ashes of the old.”

#Bannerlord has over 145,000 concurrent players right now. It took 100 minutes to reach 100,000. +1250 reviews on Steam, 88% of them positive, in just 3 hours. All these numbers make already @Mount_and_Blade II: Bannerlord the biggest launch in Steam in 2020. THANK YOU — Mount & Blade (@Mount_and_Blade) March 30, 2020

