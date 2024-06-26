Motorola’s Next-Gen Flip Phones: RAZR 50 and RAZR 50 Ultra Launched

The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is the latest addition to Motorola’s iconic RAZR lineup, bringing innovative technology and stylish design to the forefront. This next-gen flip phone features the largest external display in its class, measuring a whopping 4.0 inches. Users can access Google’s Gemini app directly from the external display, making it easier than ever to plan trips, create workout routines, and even get recipe suggestions. The RAZR 50 Ultra also includes a suite of AI-powered camera features, ensuring that every shot is picture-perfect. With its sleek design and advanced capabilities, the RAZR 50 Ultra is set to transform the flip phone market and provide users with a truly premium experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra will be available in the UK starting June 26, 2024, with a starting MSRP of £999. Early buyers will also receive a free pair of Motobuds+, adding even more value to the purchase. The device will be available at major retailers including Motorola.co.uk, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Amazon, and EE. Various payment plans are offered by Giffgaff, Vodafone, Three, Carphone Warehouse, and Currys, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers. These flexible payment options allow customers to spread the cost of the device over a period of time, making it easier to own the latest technology without breaking the bank.

Motorola RAZR 50

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Motorola RAZR 50 offers many of the same features at a lower price point. It will be available in the UK in early July with a starting MSRP of £799, also including a free pair of Motobuds+. This model will be sold at Motorola.co.uk, Carphone Warehouse, Currys, Vodafone, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, and Amazon. The RAZR 50 is an excellent choice for those who want to experience the benefits of a flip phone with advanced features without the higher price tag of the Ultra model. Despite its lower cost, the RAZR 50 still offers impressive specifications and a premium user experience.

Specifications

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra: External Display: 4.0 inches Camera: 50MP high-res main camera, 50MP telephoto lens Processor: Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Battery: 4000mAh, 5W reverse and 15W wireless charging Colours: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink Price: £999 Availability: June 26, 2024

Motorola RAZR 50: External Display: 3.6 inches Camera: 50MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide/Macro Vision lens Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Battery: 4200mAh, 30W TurboPower and 15W wireless charging Colours: Beach Sand, Koala Grey, Spritz Orange Price: £799 Availability: Early July 2024



The RAZR 50 Ultra features an impressive array of specifications, including a large 4.0-inch external display, a powerful 50MP high-res main camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens for stunning photography. The device is powered by the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, ensuring smooth performance and efficient power consumption. The 4000mAh battery supports both 5W reverse and 15W wireless charging, providing users with convenient charging options.

On the other hand, the RAZR 50 offers a slightly smaller 3.6-inch external display and a 50MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide/Macro Vision lens. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and features a larger 4200mAh battery with 30W TurboPower and 15W wireless charging support. Both models come in a range of attractive colors, allowing users to choose a device that suits their personal style.

Additional Features and Ecosystem

Motorola’s new RAZR series is not just about hardware; it also offers a rich ecosystem of features. The Moto ecosystem includes the recently launched moto buds and the new moto tag, a Bluetooth® LE tag with Ultra Wideband for locating valuable possessions. The Hello UX software platform provides a highly personalized user experience, while moto ai offers innovative generative AI solutions to enhance daily tasks. These additional features and accessories demonstrate Motorola’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and seamless user experience across their product lineup.

For those interested in exploring more about Motorola’s advancements, the company also offers a range of other devices and accessories that complement the RAZR series, making it easier to stay connected and productive. From smartwatches to home security systems, Motorola’s ecosystem is designed to simplify and enhance various aspects of users’ lives. As technology continues to evolve, Motorola remains at the forefront, delivering innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of consumers.

Source Motorola



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals