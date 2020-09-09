Motorola Razr 5G specs leaked ahead of launch

The Motorola Razr 5G will be made official today and it looks like we have some more details on the device.

WinFuture have revealed some more specifications on the handset, it will come with a 6.2 inch folding OLED display that will have a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels. There is also a secondary 2.7 inch display for notifications.

The display will come with a 21:9 aspect ratio and the handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

It will also come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it will feature a 2800 mAh battery and fast charging.

On the front of the new Motorola Razr 5G there will be a 20 megapixel camera for Selfie and video calls, on the back of the handset there will be a 48 megapixel main camera. The handset will retail for €1500 in Europe, we will have more details about it later today.

Source WinFuture, GSM Arena

