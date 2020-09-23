Motorola Razr 5G lands on Vodafone

The new Motorola Razr 5G smartphone was made official recently and now the handset is available to pre-order from Vodafone in the UK.

The device is available to pre-order on a range of contracts with prices starting at £71 a month with a £29 up front cost..

The new Motorola razr 5G – the iconic flip phone with a stylish 6.2” OLED display (that lets you reply to messages, skip songs, get directions and more even when closed), an incredible 48MP rear camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), and battery that lasts up to 24 hours without recharging – is now available at Vodafone UK (www.vodafone.co.uk), the UK’s best mobile data network and London’s best 5G network.

Customers who purchase the Motorola razr 5G before 22nd October can claim a super bundle (worth £329.99) which includes a Lenovo Tab M10 HD and Lenovo Yoga Active Noise Cancellation Headphones – whilst stocks last.



You can find out more details about the new Motorola Razr 5G over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

