Motorola Razr 5G lands on T-Mobile 2nd October

The new Motorola Razr 5G will be available on T-Mobile from the 2nd of October and the carrier will offer up to half off the with a new line and is also offering a trade in.

The handset will retail for $1,399 and T-Mobile will offer it for $46.67 a month over 30 months, it will come in two colors, Polished Graphite and Blush Gold.

The retro vibe of the Motorola razr flip phone meets 5G and taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum on America’s first and largest 5G network covering over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles — more than the other guys combined. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds. All that 5G goodness is on top of T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network which covers 99% of Americans.

You can find out more information about the Motorola Razr 5G over at T-Mobile at the launch below.

Source T-Mobile

