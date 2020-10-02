Motorola Razr 5G headed to India next week

It looks like the new Motorola Razr 5G will launch in India next week, the handset is expected to launch next Monday the 5th of October, it will be sold through Flipkart and pricing will be unveiled next week.

The handset comes with a 6.2 inch folding display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 and a 2.7 inch secondary display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.

The device features a Snapdragon 765G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It also comes with a 2800 mAh battery and it features a 20 megapixel camera on the back, on the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

Source GSM Arena

