Motorola Razr 40 now available in the UK

The new Motorola Razr 40 is now available in the UK, the handset is available from a range of retailers including Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, Currys, EE, John Lewis, Three, and O2 and the device retails for £799.99.

Motorola is offering a free Lenovo Tab 8 if you buy the new Razr 40 smartphone direct from their website, this offer is running from the 30th of June until the 2nd of August 2023, you can find out more details here.

Meet the new motorola razr 40, designed with a luxury vegan leather that begs to be held. With all the features in a fun and stylish package, it is a one-of-a-kind foldable device that offers a sensory experience that lasts. Made for trendsetters who like to stand out in a crowd, and for digital minimalists who want to disconnect and take back control of their device.

The new Motorola Razr 40 reimagines what style can do on a pocketable flip design that’s available in a range of on-trend colours. Consumers will discover new ways to interact, capture, and create through Flex View, and can even see notifications without flipping the device open thanks to a fully functional external display.

When flipped open, experience a massive 6.9″ pOLED screen combined with multidimensional sound for immersive entertainment. This powerful device offers high-res cameras paired with an outstanding battery life, to keep up with trendsetters’ busy lifestyles.

The razr 40 features the same incredibly smooth and vivid internal display, teardrop hinge and iconic pocketable flip design as the recently launched razr 40 ultra. While the most noticeable difference of the new razr 40 is a smaller external display, it maintains all the features expected from a high-end smartphone at a more affordable price point.

You can find out more information about the new Motorola Razr 40 smartphone over at the Motorola Razr website, the handset comes in a choice of three colors, Summer Lilac, Sage Green, and Vanilla Cream.

Source Motorola



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals