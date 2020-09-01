Motorola One 5G smartphone launched in the US

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in the US, the Motorola One 5G, the handset will retail for less than $500 in the USA.

The Motorola One 5G comes with a 6.7 inch Full JD+ display that will have a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot.\

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging and it features Android 10 and a range of high end cameras,

In the front od the device there is a dual camera setup with a 16 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. On the rear there are four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera 5 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth camera,

You can find our more information about the new Motorola One 5G smartphone over at Motorola at the link below.

Source Motorola

