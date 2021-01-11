Motorola One 5G Ace smartphone gets official

Another of the new smartphones announced by Motorola is the Motorola One 5G Ace, the handset comes with a 6.7 inch IPS display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a 16 megapixel Selfie camera on the front and on the back there is a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

Motorola one 5G ace shatters expectations for the mid tier with outstanding cameras, battery life and display quality while continuing our mission to democratize 5G technology. Packed with AI-driven performance that’s optimized for your most intensive tasks, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G 5G Mobile Platform lets you experience blazing-fast 5G speeds and immersive gaming. Download your favorite movies in seconds,1 stream intensive online games without any lag, and feel like you’re right there in the room during video chats.

