Motorola Moto G9 Power launching in India next week

The Motorola Moto G9 Power will go on sale in India next week, the smartphone will launch on the 15th of December and will be sold through Flipkart.,

The handset is equipped with a 6.8 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor.

The Moto G9 Power comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage and it features a 6000 mAh battery and 20W charging.

The handset comes with a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Motorola G9 Power smartphone will retails for INR 11,999 which is about $160 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals