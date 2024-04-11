Motorola Moto G64 5G Smartphone gets Official

The new Motorola Moto G64 5G e is designed to bring you the power of 5G technology, opening up a new realm of possibilities for your mobile experience. Whether you’re streaming high-definition videos, playing graphics-intensive games, or engaging in seamless video calls, the Moto G64 5G ensures that you stay ahead of the curve. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, with its 2.5GHz octa-core CPU, delivers the power you need for effortless multitasking and a smooth user experience. Say goodbye to lag and hello to a new era of mobile connectivity.

The Moto G64 5G comes with a 6.5″ Full HD+ display. With a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll experience fluid visuals and an immersive viewing experience like never before. The IPS LCD screen, boasting a 20:9 aspect ratio, brings your content to life with vivid colors and sharp details. Whether you’re watching your favorite movies, browsing through photos, or working on important documents, the Moto G64 5G’s display ensures that every moment is visually stunning. And with its durable 3D Premium PMMA body and IP52 water-repellent design, you can enjoy your smartphone without worrying about accidental spills or everyday wear and tear. Choose from a range of stylish colors, including Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac, to match your style.

The 50MP main sensor with quad-pixel technology and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures that every shot you take is crisp, clear, and full of detail. Whether you’re capturing breathtaking landscapes, candid moments with friends, or stunning portraits, the Moto G64 5G’s camera delivers exceptional results. Explore a wide array of video and photo modes, such as Night Vision and Pro Mode, to take your photography skills to the next level. And when it comes to audio, the Moto G64 5G doesn’t disappoint. With stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android™ 14, upgradable to Android 15

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025, 2.5GHz octa-core CPU

Memory: 12GB/8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB/256GB, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

Battery: 6000mAh

Display: 6.5″ Full HD+ (2400 x 1080), IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP main sensor, 8MP secondary camera, 16MP front camera

Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headset jack

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth® 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Design: 161.56 x 73.82 x 8.89mm, approx. 192g, IP52 water-repellent

Colors: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, Ice Lilac

With its 5G capabilities, you can explore the vast potential of high-speed connectivity and how it transforms various aspects of your life. From seamless remote work and virtual collaboration to immersive gaming experiences and lightning-fast downloads, the Moto G64 5G empowers you to stay connected and productive like never before.

Source Motorola, GSM Arena



