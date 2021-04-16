Motorola Moto G60 and Moto G40 launching on the 20th of April

It looks like Motorola is getting ready to launch two new smartphones next week, the Motorola Moto G60 and the Moto G40.

Motorola will be launching both handsets of the 20th of April and they have revealed some of the specifications on each device.

The Moto G60 will come with a 6.8 inch display with HDR10 and a 120Hz refresh rate, no details on the resolution as yet. It will also feature a 108 megapixel camera.

The Motorola Moto G40 will come with a 6.8 inch HDR 10 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, this device will be powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor and it will have a 64 megapixel quad camera.

Those are the only details we know about the new Motorola Moto G40 and Moto G60 smartphones, we will have full details when they launch next week.

Source Playfuldroid

