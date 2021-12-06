Motorola Moto G51 5G lands in India 10th December

The Motorola Moto G51 5G smartphone launched last month and now the handset is headed to India, the company revealed recently on Twitter.

You can see the tweet from Motorola below, the handset will launch in India on the 10th of December 2021.

As a reminder, the Motorola Moto G51 5G will come with a 6.8 inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it will also have a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the device, there is a 3-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Motorola Moto G51 5G also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging, as yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for in India.

Source GSM Arena

