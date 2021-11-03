Motorola Moto G51 5G smartphone gets official

Motorola has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Motorola Moto G51 5G, the handset is launching in China.

The new Motorola Moto G51 5G is one of the first smartphones to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ mobile processor.

The handset also comes with 8GB of RAM and it features 128GB of included storage. The device comes with a 6.8 inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The new Moto G51 5G comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is a 13-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery, as yet there are no details on what type of charging speed it has.

The new Moto G51 5G smartphone will retail for 1,499 yuan when it goes on sale in China, this is about $234 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether it will be made available in more countries like the USA or Europe.

Source Playfuldroid

