Motorola Moto G30 up for pre-order in the USA

The Motorola Moto G30 launched in Europe back in February and now the device is headed to the USA.

The handset is now available to pre-order in the US from Amazon and the device will retail for $299.99.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.

It also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage. The device also comes with 5000 mAh battery and 20W fast charging .

On the front of the handset there is a a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.

Source Amazon, GSM Arena

