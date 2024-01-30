Motorola Moto G24 Power smartphone launched

Motorola has launched a new Android smartphone the Motorola Moto G24 Power and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution and is powered by an octa-core processor.

The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage,m plus a 50-megapixel camera with quad pixel technology a 6000 mAh battery, and more.

When it comes to performance, the 2.0GHz octa-core processor delivers more reliable connectivity and immersive entertainment. To make multitasking smoother and easier, the device comes with up to 84/16GB5 of RAM with the RAM Boost6 feature. RAM Boost6 is available for those consumers who want faster responsiveness and greater performance as it temporarily turns device storage into virtual RAM. Plus, the Moto G24 power is backed with 128/256GB of built-in storage,7,8 so users have ample space for their favorite images, videos, and more.

To make games, movies and music sound even better, this device comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio. With more depth, clarity and details, Dolby Atmos takes your favorite entertainment to the next level for the ultimate immersive sound experience.

You can find out more details about the new Motorola Moto G24 Power smartphone over at the Motorola website at the link below, the handset will retail for €159 in Europe.

Source Motorola



