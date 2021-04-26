Motorola Moto G20 smartphone announced

Motorola has announced their latest smartphone the Motorola Moto G20 and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that features a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with an octa core processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging and it features Android 11 and Motorola’s My UX.

The Motorola Moto G20 is equipped with a 13 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and on the back there is a quad camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel camera plus two 2 megapixel cameras. The device will be available in two colors, Flamingo Pink and Breeze Blue and it will retail for €149.

Source GSM Arena

