Motorola Moto G20 smartphone announced

Motorola has announced their latest smartphone the Motorola Moto G20 and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that features a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The device comes with an octa core processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.
The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging and it features Android 11 and Motorola’s My UX.
The Motorola Moto G20 is equipped with a 13 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and on the back there is a quad camera setup.
The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel camera plus two 2 megapixel cameras. The device will be available in two colors, Flamingo Pink and Breeze Blue and it will retail for €149.
Source GSM Arena
