It looks like we have some specifications on the new Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone, the device was recently benchmarked.

the handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has revealed that the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

The new Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G will also come with 6GB of RAM and it is expected to have a range of storage options. The handset will also come with a 6.8 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will feature a 16 megapixel Selfie camera.

The device is also rumored to come with a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

