Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Motorola, the Motorola Moto E7 Plus, some specifications for the handset have been revealed.

Even Blass has revealed that the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 mobile processor and it will also come with 4GB of RAM.

The device will have 64GB of included storage and it will feature a 48 megapixel dual camera system with a Night Vision feature.

The handset will also come with a 5000 mAh battery, these are the only specifications we know about the device so far. As soon as we get some more information about the device we will let you guys know.

Source Evan Blass, GSM Arena

