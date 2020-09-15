Geeky Gadgets

Motorola Moto E7 Plus lands in the UK

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

As well as the Moto G9 Plus, Motorola has also launched another new smartphone in the UK, the Motorola Moto E7 Plus.

The Moto E7 Plus comes with a a 6.5 inch Max Vision display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 and it is powered by a Snapdragon 460 mobile processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and there is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 512GB card.

The E7 Plus also features a 5000 mAh battery which will apparently give you two days of battery life and it comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, plus a 12 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

The Motorola Moto E7 Plus is available from Motorola and Lenovo’s website in the U for £129, you can find out more details at the link below.

