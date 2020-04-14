Motorola G8 Power smartphone lands on Vodafone

The Motorola G8 Power is now available with Vodafone in the UK, the handset is available on a range of different contracts with the carrier

Prices for the handset start at £30 a month with £9 up front and with this you get 6GB of date, it is also available on a range of unlimited plans.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £47 per month ( £9 upfront cost), it gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

You can find out more details about the new Motorola G8 Power over at Motorola at the link below, the handset is available as of now.

Source Vodafone

