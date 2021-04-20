Motorola G40 and G60 Fusion smartphones get official

Motorola has announced the launch of its latest two smartphones, the Motorola G40 and G60 Fusion, both devices comes with a Snapdragon 732 processor.

They also come with a 6.8 inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and the G40 comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Motorola G60 Fusion comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Moto G40 features a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and 2 megapixel depth sensor, on the front there is a 16 megapixel camera.

The G60 Fusion is equipped with a 108 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and 2 megapixel depth sensor, on the front there is a 32 megapixel Selfie camera.

The handset are launching in India this month and the G40 Fusion will start at INR 13,999 which is about $186. The G60 Fusion will start at INR 17,999 which is about $240.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals