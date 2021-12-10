Motorola Edge X30 smartphone gets official

The new Motorola Edge X30 smartphone is now official and there are two models of the handset, the difference between the two handsets is that the special edition model has a display Selfie camera.

The handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Special Editon model has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The new Motorola Edge X30 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 68W fast charging, it also has a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the device, there is a 60-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and making video calls, the same camera is used for both devices, although it is hidden under the display on the Special Edition version.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

Pricing for the handset starts at around $502 for the 8GB and 128GB model, 4533 for the 8GB and 256GB model, and $565 for the 12GB and 256GB model. The special edition version of the handset with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and the under-display camera will cost around $627.

Source XDA

