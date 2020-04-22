Motorola Edge+ specifications revealed, 108 MP camera and more

Motorola will announce its new Edge+ and Motorola Edge smartphones today and now we have some more specifications on the Edge+.

The Motorola Edge+ will come with a 6.7 inch OLED display with a 90HZ refresh rate and a Full HD resolution.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will come with three cameras on the back, this will include a 108 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the handset there will be a 25 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The new Motorola Edge+ will feature a 5000 mAh battery and it will come with 18W charging and 15W wireless charging. The handset will come with Android 10 and it will be available with Verizon Wireless in the US. Pricing will be around $1,000 to buy outright and Verizon will offer it for $47 a month over 24 months. We will have more details about the new Edge and Edge+ smartphones when they are made official later today.

Source Droid Life

