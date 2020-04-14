Motorola Edge+ smartphone coming April 22nd

We have been hearing rumors abut the new Motorola Edge+ smartphone and now Motorola has revealed that the handset will be made official on the 22nd of April.

Last month we saw some leaked press renders of the device and the handset is rumored to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

Other rumored specifications on the handset include a 6.67 inch display with a FHD+ resolution, the handset will come with a range of high end cameras including a 108 megapixel main camera. The other to cameras are rumored to include a 16 megapixel and an 8 megapixel sensor. The front Selfie camera on the handset is rumored to be a 25 megapixel camera.

We will have full details on the new Motorola Edge+ flagship Android smartphone when it is made official later this month.

Source Motorola / Twitter

