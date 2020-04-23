Motorola Edge+ shown off on video

Motorola recently launched its new Edge and Edge+ smartphones, these are the company’s new flagships and now the have released some promo videos for the handsets.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with some impressive specifications, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and it features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also comes with a range of high end cameras. These include a 108 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a TOF 3D camera. On the front of the handset there is a 25 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, it will be available with Verizon in the US and will cost $1,000.

Source Motorola / YouTube

