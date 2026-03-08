Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: A 7,000mAh Battery in a Surprisingly Slim Body

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion positions itself as a noteworthy competitor in the mid-range smartphone market with a price of £379.990 for the 7000 mAh model. With significant enhancements in design, performance, and software, it aims to deliver a premium experience at an accessible price point. By examining its features in detail, we can determine whether it truly stands out in this competitive segment.

Design and Build

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion introduces a refreshed design that successfully merges aesthetics with practicality. Its textured fabric back not only enhances grip but also lends the device a modern and premium appearance. The updated camera frame and new color options further contribute to its visual appeal, making it a stylish choice for users. Despite a slight increase in weight, the phone maintains a slim profile, making sure comfort during prolonged use.

However, the plastic frame and unchanged IP rating may feel less premium compared to some competitors in this price range. On the positive side, the button placements remain intuitive, making sure ease of use and accessibility for everyday tasks.

Display

The Edge 70 Fusion features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. With a peak brightness of 5200 nits, the screen ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. The inclusion of Gorilla Glass 7i protection enhances durability, while the screen’s ability to function with wet hands adds a layer of practicality for real-world usage.

However, the absence of HDR support on Netflix may disappoint users who prioritize high-quality streaming experiences. Despite this, the display remains a strong point for the device, offering an immersive viewing experience for most users.

Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 7S Gen 4 processor, the Edge 70 Fusion delivers a significant performance boost over its predecessor, which relied on a MediaTek chip. With up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, the device handles multitasking and data access with ease. This hardware combination ensures smooth performance for daily tasks and demanding applications alike.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the device’s ability to support 120 FPS on BGMI and 90 FPS on Call of Duty Mobile, providing a seamless gaming experience. However, minor optimization issues in the camera app and occasional hiccups during app switching may slightly detract from the overall user experience. These issues, while not deal-breakers, highlight areas where software refinements could further enhance the device’s performance.

Cameras

The Edge 70 Fusion’s camera setup is led by a 50MP Sony IMX710 sensor, which delivers sharp details, accurate colors and improved low-light performance. This sensor ensures that photos taken in various lighting conditions are of high quality, making it a reliable choice for photography enthusiasts. While the ultra-wide and selfie cameras remain unchanged from the previous model, the overall imaging quality is commendable.

For video recording, the device supports 4K at 30fps and includes stability features like horizon lock, which ensures smooth and steady footage. However, the absence of 4K 60fps recording may limit its appeal for users seeking advanced videography options. Despite this limitation, the camera system offers a well-rounded experience for most users.

Software

Running on Hello UI based on Android 16, the Edge 70 Fusion provides a clean and intuitive interface. Motorola’s commitment to 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches ensures long-term software reliability, making it a future-proof choice for buyers. The device comes with minimal pre-installed apps, all of which can be uninstalled, offering a clutter-free experience.

The improved haptics enhance tactile feedback, adding to the overall user experience. However, the integration of these haptics across the system could be more consistent, leaving room for further refinement in future updates.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the Edge 70 Fusion offers impressive endurance, providing up to two days of usage and over 7 hours of screen-on time. This makes it a reliable choice for heavy users who require long-lasting battery life. The inclusion of 68W fast charging technology ensures that the device can be fully charged in about an hour, minimizing downtime and enhancing convenience.

This combination of a high-capacity battery and fast charging capabilities makes the Edge 70 Fusion a dependable option for users who are constantly on the go.

Connectivity

The Edge 70 Fusion supports 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC, making sure seamless connectivity for a wide range of applications. These features make it well-suited for modern usage scenarios, including fast internet access and contactless payments. However, the removal of the hybrid SIM slot eliminates the option for expandable storage, which could be a drawback for users who require additional space for their files and media.

Despite this limitation, the device retains dual SIM functionality, catering to users who need to manage multiple numbers efficiently.

Pricing and After-Sales Support

Priced at £379.99, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is a strong value proposition in its segment, offering premium features at an accessible price. Additionally, Motorola’s enhanced after-sales support, including Moto Premium Care and monthly service camps, ensures a reliable ownership experience for buyers.

Final Thoughts

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion strikes a fine balance between performance, design, and long-term software support, making it a compelling option in its price range. While minor drawbacks such as the lack of expandable storage and HDR support exist, the device’s overall package makes it a strong contender for the best smartphone under ₹25,000. For users seeking a combination of premium features, reliable performance, and affordability, the Edge 70 Fusion is a worthy choice.

