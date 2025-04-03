Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: AI-Powered Performance Revealed

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is transforming the smartphone industry by integrating advanced AI-powered features directly into the device. As the first Motorola smartphone to offer moto ai capabilities straight out of the box, this device is designed to simplify everyday tasks and enhance creativity. The moto ai suite includes innovative features such as Magic Canvas, which generates AI-created images, and Pay Attention, which captures and summarizes audio, ensuring a smarter and more intuitive user experience. These AI-driven tools cater to both professionals and casual users, making the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion an exceptional choice for those seeking innovative technology. The integration of AI not only streamlines daily activities but also opens up new possibilities for users to explore their creativity and productivity.

Immersive Design with the World’s First Quad-Curve Edge Display

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion stands out with its world’s first quad-curve edge display, offering a seamless transition from screen to back for a sleek and refined aesthetic. The device is available in stunning Pantone Validated colors, including Zephyr, Slipstream, and Amazonite, ensuring a premium look and feel. Crafted with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, the phone offers twice the drop and scratch resistance of previous models, making it both stylish and durable. The IP68 and IP69 certifications further enhance its resilience, allowing the device to withstand water and extreme conditions. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion’s immersive design not only captivates users visually but also provides a comfortable and secure grip, thanks to its ergonomic quad-curve edges.

Capture Every Moment with Precision

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion’s advanced camera system. The 50MP Ultra Pixel main camera, powered by the Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensures stunning clarity even in low-light conditions. The ultrawide lens with macro vision expands the field of view to 122° and allows for extreme close-ups, capturing intricate details that would otherwise go unnoticed. The 32MP front camera, equipped with Quad Pixel technology, delivers vibrant and detailed selfies. AI-powered features like the Photo Enhancement Engine and Adaptive Stabilization work behind the scenes to optimize images, making it effortless to capture professional-quality photos in any setting. Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or a casual snapper, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion’s camera system empowers you to tell compelling visual stories.

Pricing and Availability

With a competitive price point of £299.99, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offers premium features at an affordable cost. The device will be available in the UK starting April 2nd at motorola.co.uk, with availability on Amazon.co.uk expected by mid-April. The global launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion extends to regions including Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, ensuring that tech enthusiasts worldwide can experience its innovative features. The competitive pricing and widespread availability make the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion an attractive option for consumers seeking a high-performance smartphone without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Display: 6.67″ pOLED, Super HD (1220p) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Pantone Validated

6.67″ pOLED, Super HD (1220p) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Pantone Validated Camera: 50MP Ultra Pixel main camera with Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor and OIS, ultrawide lens with macro vision, 32MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology

50MP Ultra Pixel main camera with Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor and OIS, ultrawide lens with macro vision, 32MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Battery: 5200mAh with 68W TurboPower™ charging

5200mAh with 68W TurboPower™ charging Durability: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, IP68 and IP69 certifications

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, IP68 and IP69 certifications AI Features: Magic Canvas, Pay Attention, Remember This, Photo Enhancement Engine

Magic Canvas, Pay Attention, Remember This, Photo Enhancement Engine Audio: Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res certified sound, stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res certified sound, stereo speakers Operating System: Android 15 with Moto Secure and ThinkShield

Android 15 with Moto Secure and ThinkShield Storage and RAM: Up to 256GB storage, 8GB RAM with RAM Boost

Explore More

Beyond its AI-powered features and stunning design, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offers a range of additional capabilities that make it a well-rounded smartphone. The device’s seamless multi-device connectivity through Smart Connect allows users to effortlessly sync their smartphone with other devices, streamlining their digital ecosystem. Security-conscious users will appreciate the advanced security features like Moto Secure, which provides an extra layer of protection for sensitive data. The Pantone SkinTone™ Validated display ensures accurate color representation, making the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion an ideal choice for content creators and design enthusiasts who require precise color accuracy. With its exceptional photography capabilities, robust durability, and AI-driven innovation, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion caters to a wide range of user needs and preferences, solidifying its position as a top contender in the smartphone market.

Source Motorola



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals