Motorola Edge 40 smartphone unveiled

We previously saw the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and now Motorola is adding another device to the range, the Motorola Edge 40, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device will feature a 6.55 inch pOLED display that will come with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device will also come with Dolby Atmos sound and the handset will retail for £529.99 in the UK.

Mixing style and performance, the motorola edge 40 is one of the slimmest in its class (7.58mm), featuring a borderless curved glass display and curved rear inlay joined together by a precision-cut, sandblasted aluminium frame. Beautifully sleek and seamless to hold, this combination offers both exceptional design and comfort, fitting perfectly in the contours of users’ hands. Plus the soft, vegan leather backing makes it easy to grip. Beyond its looks, the premium design includes IP68 protection1 to withstand dust, dirt, sand2 and protect against an accidental dunk under fresh water1, so it’s ready to accompany users on all of life’s adventures.

The new Motorola Edge 40 smartphone will come in a range of colors which will include Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green, the handset will be available at a range of retailers including Motorola, Currys, John Lewis, Thre, Amazon, and Vodafone. You can find out more information about the device over at Motorola at the link below.

Source Motorola





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals