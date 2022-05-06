Motorola Edge 30 lands in India May 12th

The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone was made official last month and now Motorola has revealed that it will land in India on the 30th of May.

The news was announced by Motorola on Twitter and the device will be available to buy from Flipkart and other retailers.

Rise up to #FindYourEdge with the World’s Thinnest 5G Smartphone, the all-new #motorolaedge30. Launching 12th May on @Flipkart, @RelianceDigital & at leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/pvATKj6T7H — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 6, 2022

As a reminder, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with a snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset also features a 6.5-inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a 4020 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new Edge 30 smartphones come with a range of high-end cameras, there are three cameras on the rear and one on the front. The front camera is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for making video calls.

The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. As yet there are no details on exactly how much the handset will retail for in India.

Source Motorola / Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals