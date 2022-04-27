Motorola Edge 30 smartphone unveiled

Motorola has added a new smartphone to its range the Motorola Edge 30 and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The motorola edge 30 is a content creator’s dream – its camera is more than just a set of sensors. Oftentimes camera quality suffers in 3rd party apps like TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram, but with the edge 30, we paid special attention to performance in areas like facial rendering, front camera video recording or video chats, and significant noise reduction when capturing still images. All of this means you’ll always look your best on video calls, and the content you capture for social media and more will benefit from your camera’s full potential.

You can find out more details about the new Motorola Edge 30 smartphone over at Motorola at the link below, the device will retail for €450 in Europe.

Motorola

