Motorola Moto G22 lands in India next week

Motorola has announced that it will be launching the Moto G22 smartphone in India next week, the handset will be available from the 13th of April, the device launched in Europe recently.

The Moto G22 will be sold through Flipkart in India and it will retail for INR 10,999 which is about $145, there will be a discount of INR 1,000 which is about $13 until the 14th of April.

As a reminder, the new Motorola Moto G22 smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset features a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it comes with a range of cameras. There is a single camera on the front and four cameras on the back.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2-megapixel depth, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Motorola Moto G22 smartphone also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 15W charging, it will be available in three colors, Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blye, and Pearl White.

It’s time to meet the #MasterOfAll! The all-new, feature-packed #motog22 is here. Get ready, sale starts 13th April on @Flipkart at just 10,999. Exclusive launch offer of ₹9,999* till 14th April! #gomotog Know more: https://t.co/FAHMq2UsUl pic.twitter.com/K67dvfWtbr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 8, 2022

Source GSM Arena

