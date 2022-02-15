More photos of the 2022 Audi A8 released

The 2022 Audi A8 was made official at the end of last year, the car is now available to buy and Audi has released a bunch of new photos of the car.

There is the Audi A8 and the A8L which is a longer wheelbase model and of course the performance versions of the car which include the Audi S8.

Audi has also launched a plug-in hybrid version of the Audi A8 TFSI e which is also available with the longer wheelbase as the Audi A8 L TFSI e.

With sharpened design, particularly in the front and rear, and innovative technologies, Audi is ensuring the increased presence and sporty elegance of the A8. For that reason, the company with the four rings is even more intensively working out the confident and progressive character of the active luxury sedan. The new high-end headlights and taillights inspire with innovative functions and form the apex of the A8’s established technology portfolio.

The needs of potential A8 customers are changing. They desire emotional and comfortable mobility experiences that fit their individual lifestyles. Values such as time, space, and individual choices are becoming increasingly important. At the same time, a vehicle’s traditional strengths remain important – from the driving experience to high-quality materials. In the reworked Audi A8, the premium concept is defined first and foremost by an emotional and comfortable interior experience, coupled with new and established technologies.

You can find out more information about the 2022 Audi A8 range over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals