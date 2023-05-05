Moto G and Moto G Stylus smartphones launched

Motorola has added two new smartphones to its range with the launch of the Motorola Moto G and the Moto G Stylus both handsets are launching in North America and get a number of upgrades over the previous models.

The new moto g stylus-2023 enables productivity with its built-in stylus. Easily navigate the device with pinpoint precision, jot down thoughts and ideas using the Moto Note App, and sketch, draw or edit photos with accuracy. Consumers can even draw and share animations with friends across popular messaging apps using the Live Message feature, offering even more opportunities for creativity.

The 6.5” HD+ display offers users plenty of room to express themselves, and gives photos, games, videos and movies the widescreen they deserve. Plus, a 90Hz refresh rate ensures a fluid viewing experience when playing games, watching videos, or scrolling.

To enhance creativity even further, there’s a versatile 50MP camera system with Quad Pixel technology and Macro Vision camera, so users can capture well-lit shots at night, extreme close-up shots in daylight, and everything in between. The new moto g stylus also boasts immersive audio with Dolby Atmos® and stereo speakers for astonishing sound quality.

The Moo G Stylus will cost $199.99 and the Moto G will retail for $249.99. You can find out more information about the new Motorola Moto G and Moto G Stylus smartphones over at the Motorola website at the link below.

Source Motorola





