Mosaic modern society horror game now available on PlayStation

Jon Cato Lorentzen from games developer Krillbite Studio has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about their “experimental, narrative-focused game experience with a unique visual style” which is now available on the PlayStation platform. Mosaic is a narrative-driven modern adventure game with a story that lasts about 2-3 hours and is also available for PC via Steam.

As you work through Mosaic, the game offers a very unique style of horror, “the everyday horror of our modern society and lifestyle”. You control a protagonist who works in front of a computer at a massive company called The Mosaic Corporation.

“Every day is the same grind — get up, go to work, work, go home, sleep, repeat. The chores you do feel meaningless. The city is cold. People are dismissive. Your in-game-phone keeps bothering you with messages from management. In order to cope, our protagonist seeks escape and solace in whatever glimpses of warmth and humanity they can discover in the everyday grind, triggering surreal and comforting daydream sequences. But nightmares also lurk around every corner, and a beautiful dream can soon turn into another grim and despairing nightmare.”

“With our previous game, Among the Sleep, we explored the horrors of childhood. In that game, you control a small toddler who explores a nightmarish fantasy world created by the child’s traumatic experiences of growing up with an alcoholic parent. The child uses its imagination to cope with a grim reality. The concepts and themes of Mosaic came to us while finishing Among the Sleep. It was a pretty intense crunch period, and while trekking to and from our offices we started observing the commuters around us gathering in buses, trains, trams and subways every morning to be transported into the city, and then back out again in the afternoon. Everyone looking miserable. Everyone just obeying orders to get their paycheck to stay alive for another month.”

Source : PlayStation

