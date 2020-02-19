More Samsung Galaxy M31 press shots leaked

It looks like we have some more details on the new Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone, some press shots of the handset were posted on Twitter.

The device will be available in a choice of three colors, blue, red and black and it will be made official next week on the 25th of February. The three colors for the handset can be seen in the leaked photo below.

We also have some specifications on the handset, it will come with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage. The handset will come with a 6000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

The cameras on the handset will include a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and four rear cameras on the back. These will include a 64 megapixel main camera, and 8 megapixel wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a depth camera. The device will apparently cost RS 15,000 which is about $210.

Source Sudhanshu, DroidHolic

