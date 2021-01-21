More reports of AirPods Max battery drain (Video)

Yesterday we heard reports of battery drain on the new AirPods Max, a number of owners of the device have reported the issue.

Now Dan from MacRumors has experienced the problem and put together a video on more details on what appears to be happening with the battery drain on the headphones.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video, the issue appears to be that the battery will drain quickly on some AirPods Max when not in use, whilst others are having a similar problem whilst using the device.

It is possible that the problem with the AirPods Max battery drain is related to software and not hardware, there could be an issue when they are placed in the case and are not turning off when they should.

There is also the possibility that they are not disconnecting from the device you were using and this could be causing the drain, also when not in use but not in the case they should automatically go into ultra low power mode, but it would appear that this is not happening.

As yet there is no official word from Apple on what the problem with the battery life on the headphones is, as soon as we get some more information on when a fix is coming, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals