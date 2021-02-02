More Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications revealed

It looks like we have some more information on the new Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone, the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

We also heard previously that the handset would come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this has been been confirmed in the recent listing.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will also come with a 6.7 inch OLED display and it will have a range of cameras, including a 16 megapixel main camera.

As yet there are no details on when the new Find X3 Pro smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals