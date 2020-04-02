More OnePlus 8 Pro spec revealed

The new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones will be made official at a press event on the 14th of April and now its looks like we have more information on the Pro model.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.78 inch display and it will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and will come with a choice of 8GB of 12GB of RAM.

The handset will come with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and it will feature Android 10, 5G and a 4500 mAh battery, plus a range of high end cameras.

The cameras will include a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and on the back there will be four camera setup.

These will include two 48 megapixel cameras, one 8 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera. We will have full details on the new OnePLus 8 smartphone when they are made official on the 14th of April.

Source Winfuture, Slash info

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals