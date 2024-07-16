More iOS 18 Public Beta Features Revealed

The highly anticipated iOS 18 public beta has arrived, bringing with it a wealth of exciting new features designed to transform the way you interact with your iPhone. From enhanced customization options to improved functionality across various apps and settings, this update promises to deliver a more personalized and streamlined user experience. The video below from MacRumors walks us through many of the features available in the first public beta.

Home Screen Customization

One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 is the increased flexibility in home screen customization. Users now have the freedom to place widgets and icons anywhere on their home screen, allowing for a more personalized layout. This means you can leave blank spaces between apps, providing a clearer view of your carefully chosen wallpaper. Moreover, iOS 18 introduces the ability to change the colors and sizes of your icons, giving you unprecedented control over the appearance of your device.

Place widgets and icons anywhere on the home screen

Leave blank spaces for a clearer view of your wallpaper

Change the colors and sizes of your icons

Control Center Customization

The Control Center in iOS 18 has undergone a significant overhaul, offering users a wide range of customization options. You can now add and resize quick controls to suit your specific needs, ensuring that the most essential functions are always at your fingertips. Additionally, you can create dedicated pages for media, smart home, and connectivity controls, making it easier to access the settings you use most frequently. iOS 18 also supports integration with third-party apps, further enhancing the functionality of your Control Center.

Add and resize quick controls

Create specific pages for media, smart home, and connectivity controls

Integration with third-party apps

Lock Screen Enhancements

iOS 18 brings a new level of customization to your lock screen. You now have the option to customize or remove the flashlight and camera toggles, allowing you to declutter your lock screen and focus on the features you use most. Furthermore, you can add quick controls to the action button, making it easier to access essential functions without the need to unlock your device.

Customize or remove the flashlight and camera toggles

Add quick controls to the action button

Photos App Redesign

The Photos app in iOS 18 has been completely redesigned, offering new views and sorting options to help you better organize and enjoy your memories. You can now filter your photos by screenshots, videos, edited photos, and favorites, making it easier to find the content you’re looking for. The new carousel view highlights featured photos and memories, allowing you to relive your favorite moments with just a swipe.

New views and sorting options

Filter photos by screenshots, videos, edited photos, and favorites

Carousel view highlights featured photos and memories

Messages App Updates

iOS 18 brings a host of updates to the Messages app, enhancing your communication experience. You can now use text effects and formatting options like bold, italic, and underline to add emphasis to your messages. The enhanced tapbacks feature allows you to respond with stickers and emojis, adding a new level of expressiveness to your conversations. Additionally, you can schedule messages to be sent later, ensuring that you never forget an important message. iOS 18 also introduces RCS support, allowing better messaging compatibility with Android devices.

Text effects and formatting options

Enhanced tapbacks with stickers and emojis

Schedule messages to be sent later

RCS support for better messaging with Android devices

Standalone Passwords App

iOS 18 introduces a dedicated Passwords app, providing a centralized location for all your password management needs. This standalone app categorizes your passwords, passkeys, two-factor codes, and WiFi security information, making it easier to keep track of your sensitive data. You can also manage shared groups and generate new passwords with ease. The Passwords app features a clean and minimal interface, ensuring that password management remains straightforward and user-friendly.

Categorizes passwords, passkeys, two-factor codes, and WiFi security information

Manage shared groups and generate new passwords

Clean and minimal interface for easy password management

The iOS 18 public beta represents a significant step forward in terms of customization, functionality, and user experience. With its array of new features and improvements, this update aims to provide iPhone users with a more personalized and efficient way to interact with their devices. Whether you’re a fan of home screen customization, an avid photographer, or simply looking for a more streamlined way to manage your passwords, iOS 18 has something to offer. As the public beta continues to evolve, we can expect even more exciting developments in the near future.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals