More iOS 17.2 Tips Revealed (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 17.2 software update and it brings a range of new features to the iPhone, we get to find out some more details on some tips on the latest update in a new video from iReviews.

Are you navigating the new terrain of iOS 17.2 on your iPhone? Let’s explore the recently unveiled features that promise to elevate your experience. The latest update comes with a range of new features, introducing functionalities that are not only innovative but also practical for everyday use.

1. Music to Your Ears: Enhanced Music App

Favorites Playlist: Imagine having all your favorite tracks in one place! The Music App now does just that, automatically adding songs you’ve marked as favorites to a special playlist. Plus, downloading these tracks is a breeze with a simple 3D touch action.

Album Sorting: Rejoice, music lovers! The much-requested 'Recently Added' sort option is back. This means you can easily dive into your newest musical finds without a hitch.

2. Express Yourself: iMessage Stickers

Ever wanted more fun in your chats? iOS 17.2 brings resizable and movable stickers to iMessage. Now, you can react to messages in a more personalized way.

Worried about stickers covering important texts? A simple tap and hold will make them temporarily disappear, ensuring you don’t miss a thing.

3. App Store Gets Smarter

Quick Keyboard Access: Searching for apps is now more convenient with immediate keyboard access in the search tab.

Enhanced Navigation: A new back button in the App Store offers multiple navigation options, streamlining your app-browsing experience.

4. iPhone 15 Pro’s Translation Feature

With a dynamic animation and audio playback, the action button now supports translation. This feature is not just about understanding different languages; it’s about bridging communication gaps effortlessly.

5. Predictive Text Stickers

Adding to the emoji suggestions, iOS 17.2 introduces sticker suggestions based on your typed text. It’s like having a conversation assistant who understands your sticker style!

6. AirDrop Advances

Sharing gets a whole new dimension with improved AirDrop capabilities. Now, bringing two iPhones close together can share boarding passes, movie tickets, and more. It’s convenience at its best.

7. Weather App: Comprehensive Overview

If you’re a weather enthusiast, you’ll appreciate the Weather App’s new feature. It shows total weather conditions for the past and upcoming 24 hours, giving you a more detailed forecast.

8. Safari Remembers Your Settings

No more resetting preferences each time! Safari now remembers your last settings for clearing history and data, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly experience.

9. Announced Notifications for Images

Ideal for when you’re driving or using headphones, this feature describes the content of images in messages. It’s a thoughtful addition, enhancing both safety and convenience.

These updates in iOS 17.2 are more than just enhancements; they are thoughtful integrations tailored to your daily digital routine. You’ll find each of these features adds a layer of ease and efficiency to your iPhone usage.

Remember, technology is ever-evolving, and so is the way we interact with our devices. With these new features, you’re not just keeping up; you’re staying ahead. Enjoy the journey of discovering these new functionalities on your iPhone. The new iOS 17.2 software is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



