More infortmation on Apple’s iOS 18 supported devices (Video)

Zollotech’s latest video dives deep into what we can expect from the upcoming iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates, drawing from a mix of reliable sources and leaks. If you’re keen to know whether your device makes the cut or what novel features might enhance your Apple experience, you’re in the right place. Let’s find out some more details.

First off, you’ll be pleased to know that iOS 18 is set to embrace a wide array of iPhone models, mirroring the inclusivity of its predecessor, iOS 17. From the compact iPhone SE (2nd generation) to the sleek iPhone 15 Pro Max, and even the anticipated iPhone 16 series, Apple seems committed to ensuring a broad spectrum of its devices remain up-to-date. However, it’s not all smooth sailing, as iPadOS 18 bids farewell to older stalwarts like the 6th and 7th generation iPads powered by the A10 Fusion chip. But fear not, for newer models will continue to bask in the glow of Apple’s ongoing support.

What’s New in iOS 18?

Device Support : Staying true to form, iOS 18 will extend its hand to the same range of devices as iOS 17, ensuring no one is left behind. However, iPadOS 18 will narrow its embrace, parting ways with the 6th and 7th generation iPads.

Feature Rollout : Not every device will taste every new feature, but rest assured, essential bug fixes and security updates will be universally dispensed. The specifics of these features are shrouded in mystery, but the buzz suggests something significant is on the horizon.

A Fresh Coat of Paint : Rumors swirl around a major redesign, possibly taking cues from VisionOS. This could mean a more immersive UI experience, with enhanced depth, translucency, and a revamped Control Center that could make interacting with your device more intuitive.

AI Takes the Wheel: Apple's investment in AI is poised to bear fruit in iOS 18, potentially revolutionizing how we interact with email, Safari, and Siri. Expect a more contextually aware, multilingual assistant at your beck and call.

Mark your calendars for WWDC in June, when the first beta of iOS 18 is expected to drop. This will give us a clearer picture of the new features and compatibility, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting update. Whilst the first beta will land sometime in June, we will not get the final version until around September along with the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro handsets.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



