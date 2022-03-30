More Details on the Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung made their new Samsung Smart Monitor M8 official earlier this week and now Samsung has released some more photos of the device and also some more details.

The Smart Monitor M8 comes with a magnetic web camera that can easily be removed and the device will be available in a range of colors.

The monitor is a 32-inch display and it comes with a 4K resolution, the monitor looks impressive from the photos.

After opening the box, we found that the 32-inch monitor’s neat white color really stands out. The device features a vertical herringbone pattern on its back that creates a sophisticated vibe, as well as an eye-catching attachable camera. The box also includes a simple yet sturdy-looking stand, a USB-C cable, a micro HDMI cable (micro HDMI to HDMI) and a tiny remote control that fits comfortably in your palm — a rare addition for today’s monitors. The monitor comes with a battery-free remote control that conveniently charges via a USB-C port. There are three external ports in all: one micro HDMI port, one upstream USB-C port and one downstream USB-C port. The middle USB-C port also supports 65W charging.

With a simple assortment of items, installation is easy. First, connect the stand’s neck to its base and fasten the bolts at the bottom. Next, connect the assembled stand to the monitor by sliding it into place top edge first and then pushing down until you hear a click. To disassemble the device, simply push the button that disconnects the stand from the monitor.

