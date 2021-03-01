More details on the Samsung Galaxy A52 cameras

We have heard a number of rumors about the specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone and now we have more information on the handsets cameras.

The news comes from Roland Quandt who has confirmed that the handset will come with a 64 megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro camera.

Might have been said before (haven’t been on the line for a week): Galaxy A52 cam specs: 64 MP 81°, 0.8 µm, OIS / 12 MP 123°, 1.12 µm / 5 MP macro 78°, 1.12 µm / 5 MP depth 85°, 1.12 µm. Yes, 4G = 90 Hz, 5G = 120 Hz screens. Both 800 cd/m2 max brightness. Samsung’s in it to win — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 1, 2021

The handset will come with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display, plus a Snapdragon 720G processor, it will also feature a choice of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and there will; also be two storage options 128GB or 256GB, plus a microSD card slot for extra storage.

Source Roland Quandt

