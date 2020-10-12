More details on the OnePlus 8T cameras revealed

We previously heard a number of specifications about the OnePlus 8T smartphone, the device will be made official this week at a press event on the 14th of October.
We previously heard that the device would feature a come with four rear cameras, it looks like the main one will be a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 camera.
The handset will also have a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel camera. On the front there will be a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 camera.
OnePlus 8T camera specs:
Rear: 48MP Sony IMX586, 16MP wide-angle, 5MP macro, 2MP b/w
Front: 16MP Sony IMX471#oneplus #oneplus8t
— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 12, 2020
Other specifications on the handset will include 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We will have full details on the device when it lands later this week.
Source Gizmo China