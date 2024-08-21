More Details on iOS 18 Beta 7

Apple has launched iOS 18 Beta 7 for developers, with the public beta expected to follow soon. This update primarily focuses on refinements and bug fixes, without introducing any new modem updates. The release is part of a broader update that includes tvOS 18, HomePod OS 18, and visionOS 2 Beta 7, all aimed at enhancing the user experience across various Apple devices. The video below from Zollotech gives us more information on what Apple has included in the latest beta of iOS 18.

New Features and Changes

iOS 18 Beta 7 introduces several new features and changes designed to improve usability and functionality:

A silent mode icon has been added to the Control Center , making it easier for users to manage their notifications.

, making it easier for users to manage their notifications. New splash screens have been introduced for various apps, including Home, Voice Memos, Translate, Fitness, Notes, Password, and Journal, providing a fresh look and feel.

The Apple Sports section in the App Store has been updated to include NFL and college football content, catering to sports enthusiasts.

in the App Store has been updated to include NFL and college football content, catering to sports enthusiasts. The Podcast app is now accessible via web browsers, enhancing its accessibility and usability.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

In addition to the new features, iOS 18 Beta 7 addresses several bugs and makes improvements to existing functionality:

The multilingual keyboard functionality has been enhanced, providing users with a smoother and more intuitive typing experience.

functionality has been enhanced, providing users with a smoother and more intuitive typing experience. Most bugs in the Control Center have been resolved, ensuring a more stable and reliable user experience.

have been resolved, ensuring a more stable and reliable user experience. Issues related to fitness goals and Control Center settings have been addressed, allowing users to better track their progress and customize their settings.

However, some issues persist, such as wallpaper population problems, missing iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers, and unresolved concerns with the Tips app and certain SIM card functionality. These issues are expected to be addressed in future updates.

Performance and Battery Life

Performance benchmarks conducted on devices running iOS 18 Beta 7 indicate improvements in both single and multi-core performance. Users can expect a smoother overall experience, with enhanced ProMotion animations contributing to a more fluid and responsive interface.

While battery life improvements are anticipated, further testing is required to confirm the extent of these enhancements. Apple is likely to continue optimizing power consumption in future beta releases and the final version of iOS 18.

Looking Ahead

As the development of iOS 18 progresses, users can expect iOS 18 Beta 8 to be released next week, followed by iOS 18.1 Beta 3. The final release of iOS 18 is projected to arrive around mid-September, coinciding with the launch of new iPhone models.

Additionally, an Apple event is rumored to take place in early September, where the company may announce further updates and new products. In the meantime, updates for iOS 17.7 and iOS 17.6.2 are also expected in the near future, addressing any remaining issues and providing users with a more polished experience.

As you explore the new features and improvements in iOS 18 Beta 7, you will find enhancements that make your Apple devices more efficient, intuitive, and enjoyable to use. Stay tuned for further updates and releases as Apple continues to refine and optimize the iOS experience.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



