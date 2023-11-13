More details on iOS 17.2 beta 2 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers, they also released a number of other new betas at the same time, including iPadOS 17.2 beta 2, watchOS 10.2 beta 2 and macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 2 as well.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 17.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.2 beta 2 in action and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us more details on what is coming with this software update.

This update will introduce the new Journal App which was previously unveiled with iOS 17, it will be available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac and you will be able to synchronize the app across all three platforms.

In addition, these updates introduce exciting enhancements to Apple Music. Experience an elevated music-listening journey with new features in Apple Music. The freshly added favorites playlist ensures your top songs are always readily accessible. Furthermore, the introduction of collaborative playlists allows you and your friends to blend your musical preferences, creating unique playlists that reflect a harmony of shared tastes.”

le is expected to release the final version of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 sometime in December, as soon as we get some details on exactly when these software updates will land, we will let you know.



