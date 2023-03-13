More details on iOS 16.4 beta 3 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released watch OS 9.4 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, macOS Venbtura 13.3 beta for the Mac, and iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPad.

We have already seen a number of different videos of iOS 16.4 beta 3 in action and now have another video.

This new video is from Zollotech and gives us another look at some new features coming to the iPhone in this software update.

The iOS 16.4 software update will include a new range of Unicode 15 Emoji, there are a total of 31 new Emoji and some will be a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, and more.

There is also now support for Safari push notifications for the iPhone and iPad in iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4. Some minor changes to the photos app, will also include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 16.4 software update sometime around the end of March, we are expecting the fourth beta of the software to be released this week. Apple may also release its Release Candidate version the following week.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iOS 16.4 software update will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credi: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals