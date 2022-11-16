Moonwalkers the worlds fastest shoes

Shift Robotics have created a new form of footwear aptly named Moonwalkers, providing users with the “worlds fastest shoes“. Featuring an ergonomic hinge system. The shoes have been specifically created to enable you to walk faster and can be worn with any shoe style.

Equipped with gesture controls, magnetic buckles and unique technology. The Moonwalker footwear allows you to walk 2.5 times faster offering a “magical new way to walk, but at the speed of a run“. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $1193 or £1013 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Take the first steps into the future. With an intuitive AI drivetrain, you can walk at the speed of a run. It’s like having a moving walkway…on your feet. An ergonomic hinge system allows your foot to naturally bend at your toes, preserving all of your mobility and balance. With Moonwalkers, you can stay on the sidewalk. Our AI uses machine learning algorithms to adapt to a user’s walking gaits, making them an extension of people’s legs.”

Moonwalkers

If the Shift Robotics crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Shift Robotics Moonwalkers project observe the promotional video below.

“Moonwalkers do not freewheel with our electronic multi-layer brake protection. Our two modes, Lock and Shift, move only when you do. This means you can go up and down stairs, step into mass transit, and confidently wait at the crosswalk. You can stop in less than 1 meter from top speed, and we automatically regulate your speed downhill.”

“Fast and effortless, get to your destination in less than half the time with a 250% increase in your walking speed. With Moonwalkers, you can pick up your dry cleaning across town, carry those grocery bags a little easier, grab those last-minute dinner items much quicker, or whatever else with much more ease.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Moonwalkers, jump over to the official Shift Robotics crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals