Moonfall disaster movie premiers Feb 4th 2022

If you are looking forward to the new disaster movie Moonfall starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. You will be pleased to know that Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer to whet your appetite and provide a little overview of what you can expect from the film. In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with Earth.

Moonfall disaster movie premiers on February 4, 2022

“The moon is knocked from its orbit by an unknown force and put onto a collision course with Earth. Two astronauts and a conspiracy theorist work together to attempt to avert disaster and discover that the moon is not what it seems.”

“With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals